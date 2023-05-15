AMONG the thousands of flowers that decorated Westminster Abbey for the Coronation were some grown in the Wye Valley.
Grower Jo Thompson, who runs Wye Valley Flowers was one of around 80 members of an organisation called Flowers From The Farm invited to give blooms for the historic event.
Mrs Thompson, who grows flowers at Hope Farm, St Briavels, said: “Flowers from the Farm were approached by Shane Connolly who is the King’s florist.
“He is an ambassador for Flowers from the Farm which promotes British-grown flowers and he asked the chairs if they could gift flowers to the Coronation.
“They chose growers from across the British Isles and chose about 10 per cent who represent the diverse nature of their membership and, and magically, I got chosen
“I had to supply about 120 stems and take them to the hub in Bristol to be sorted.
“I had about six weeks and it was a bit crazy.
"I just kept pinching myself and thinking its not going to happen, my flowers won’t get there or will die or I won’t have any that will come out."
Among the flowers she provided was her favourite, ranunculus.
“They were planted in November and they should have been in bloom on that day given the record of the last four years – but the autumn was really mild and the spring has been really wet so you can’t guarantee, particularly the exact colour at its perfect marshmallow stage.
“There were quite a lot of factors. I knew what should be in flower but there were a few variables.
“We were given a mood board which was secret and I knew I was cutting to that palette.
“I saw flowers of the same type I sent whether they were mine I don’t know, I hope so.”
The flowers were placed in the Abbey’s quire, either side of the thrones and around the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“They were arranged quite simply so they could be taken out and sent to a charity called Floral Angels.
“I quite like the fact I was a tiny part of such an exciting, big, historic event and any flowers that weren’t used would go to Floral Angels.
“I was the only person chosen in this area and in St Briavels we are at 800ft and we are a couple of weeks behind everybody else so it meant I had things others hadn’t got.
“I don’t have a problem with moisture but wind can be an issue and the soil is slightly acidic which is perfect for flowers.
“We grow on sustainable principles, harvest our water and use poop from eco-loos on our glamping site.”
After spending 2019 growing flowers for the business, the plan was to launch Wye Valley Flowers for Mothers’ Day 2020 – but then Covid hit.
“We had to give away the first harvest so we gave them away in little jam jars to people who were self isolating and we called it a hug in a jar.
“People could meet in the park and, when lockdown eased, in each other’s home and give a hug in a jar.
“It turned out to be the best PR for us and we got lots of business.”
As well as the main business growing and supplying flowers, Mrs Thompson also has a shop in St Briavels called The Potting Shed which is open Wednesday to Saturday.