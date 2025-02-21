Council tax bills and charges are going up for residents in the Forest of Dean as civic chiefs have approved a 2.99 per cent increase.
The Forest of Dean District Council approved their £13.554m budget for 2025/26 at their meeting tonight (February 20).
This will result in the proportion of council tax which pays for their services rise to £211.95 for band D properties – an increase of £6.15.
The council has also reviewed its fees and charges which includes some increases of up to 10 per cent.
The cost of garden waste licenses is increasing by £9 to £64 per licence.
During the debate, Councillor Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) criticised this hike and said the £9 rise was “staggering”.
“An increase of 13.5 per cent above the rate of inflation for a green waste licence does little for those on a low income or those living just above the threshold,” she said.
“This is the largest increase across the county.
“We are now charging the same as the Cotswolds but our nearest neighbours in Gloucester City Council are one of the lowest and offer a discount to those in receipt of housing benefit or council tax support.”
And questions were raised during the meeting over their projected funding gap rising from £2.8m to £4.6m in the medium term.
Councillor Nick Evans (C, Tidenham) asked if the plan to bridge the gap was to use council reserves.
This was confirmed by finance officer Andrew Knott who said “ultimately with the [English Devolution] white paper and the future of this council then ultimately those reserves would [go to another successor authority].”
Cllr Evans “So the plan is to spend the money before somebody else gets to?” Mr Knott said that would be a council decision for future years after 2025/26.
Finance cabinet member Andy Moore (G, Newnham) defended the Green administration’s budget and said there was “a lot more carrot and not a lot of stick” in their budget for next year.
He said it would be much better if people composted their green waste rather than the “carbon nonsense that is moving garden waste from place to place and burning diesel to do it”.
“We are helping our residents as best we can,” he said. “Mostly we are practically trying to address the climate crisis through all the means we can.
“We have increased and enhanced the service level agreement we have with the Citizen’s Advice Bureau.”
He said the growth items in the budget will help the cabinet to achieve through their plan without ensuring they “don’t spend everything we have”.
They said they may have to borrow to finance their capital plans to ensure the council can provide vital services in a cost effective way.
He said the Forest of Dean district’s finances were “no different to any other district councils in Gloucestershire or wider.
“We are one of the most solvent councils in the county.”
Councillors voted to approve the budget by 24 votes in favour to seven against.
The Greens, Independents, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Independents voted in favour while the Conservatives and Progressive Independents voted against.
The total tax bill households receive will also include Gloucestershire County Council, police and parish council charges.
Shire Hall agreed this week to increase their proportion of tax for a band D property bill by 4.99 per cent to £1,679.65.
Gloucestershire Constabulary’s precept is rising by 4.5 per cent. For a band D home, this will see the yearly bill for policing rise by £14 from £308 to £322.