The places which could be affected in Wales are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
Places in the South West which could be affected are:
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Plymouth
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Torbay
- Wiltshire
These are only some of the places which could be affected so check on the Met Office website if it could impact you.
They have advised people to check their property if it could be at risk of flooding, and if so prepare for that, giving plenty of time for delays, road conditions, travelling via bus or train to avoid any unexpected delays.
Stay up to date with the the weather warning app as weather is unpredictable and it could change quickly.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.