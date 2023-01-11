All passed and nine pupils were awarded “A passes” after gaining top marks.
Tae Kwon-Do is an ancient Korean art of self defence and is a brilliant way to keep fit or to learn a new hobby on your own, with a friend and family.
World Master Anthony Farr said: “I am very proud of everyone who graded and they all did themselves proud.
“However, as I always say, the hard work starts now as they prepare for their next exam!”
Classes are held weekly at Monmouth and Abergavenny Leisure Centres as well as Usk Memorial Hall and anyone over the age of four can join.
“This is really a sport you can learn from a young age, or later in life,” said Master Farr.
“Many of my students came with their children, while others started as adults after wanting to try something different.
“It costs nothing to try it out as the first session is free!”
For more information telephone Master Farr on 07966 222647 or follow on Facebook @MonUskAberTAGB.