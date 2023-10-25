Art Studio Ross, a popular local children’s workshop and studio, is set to move to a new location in January 2024.
Owner Sarah Morton said: “The move will allow us a more dynamic space to spread out as we continue to welcome more and more families and offer more bespoke packages to our lovely visitors.”
Sarah opened Art Studio Ross at its current address two years ago, right at the tail end of the lockdown. Despite undergoing targeted chemotherapy at the time, her determination to live her best life led her to open the studio part-time while still holding down her teaching job. “I went full time in April 2023 as we have gone from strength to strength,” she added. She even received a small grant from the Revive and Thrive scheme to help with the initial setup.
Sarah reassured that everything would continue as normal at the current location until Christmas. “Gift vouchers will always be valid, party bookings for January will be in the beautiful new studio and of course, it’s still us creating with you all,” she said.
In addition to the move, Art Studio Ross is also contributing to the community by hosting a free workshop at the ‘Ross-on-Wye Rubbish Litter Festival’ on Sunday, 5th November. The childrens and teens workshop will focus on creating fireworks from recycled materials.