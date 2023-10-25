Sarah opened Art Studio Ross at its current address two years ago, right at the tail end of the lockdown. Despite undergoing targeted chemotherapy at the time, her determination to live her best life led her to open the studio part-time while still holding down her teaching job. “I went full time in April 2023 as we have gone from strength to strength,” she added. She even received a small grant from the Revive and Thrive scheme to help with the initial setup.