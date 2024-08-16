A NEW study has revealed how each county is predicted to perform for GCSE English and Maths on results day, Thursday, August 22.
The study, conducted by maths education platform Calcworkshop, examined data on the number of 16-year-old students achieving grades seven, eight, and nine in GCSE maths between 2019 and 2023, according to the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).
Gloucestershire students are expected to attain the tenth highest grades in maths this August, with an average of 24.5% of students achieving grades seven, eight, and nine from 2019 to 2023.
South West’s Cornwall along with the Isle of Wight, Staffordshire, Lincolnshire, and Cumbria are expected to gain the fewest grades of seven, eight, and nine in GCSE maths in 2024, according to the study.
Jenn Stull, founder of Calcworkshop, said: “GCSE results day is just around the corner. In the coming weeks, students across the country will be preparing to enjoy the fruits of their labour and receive the grades that will dictate their future, whether they choose to pursue apprenticeships at college or A-Levels at Sixth Form.
“This study reveals the counties most likely to exceed expectations in GCSE maths. Based on high-scoring students between 2019 and 2023, Buckinghamshire has been named the number one maths genius hotspot in England, followed by Greater London and Berkshire.
“Additionally, it is interesting to see southern counties dominate the top ten maths genius capitals. In turn, northern counties, such as Cumbria and Merseyside, are found in the bottom ten. This suggests that, in these northern counties, a greater emphasis should be placed on maths learning and revision from 2025 onwards.”
