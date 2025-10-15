Arts, culture and heritage will get a £120,000 boost in the Forest of Dean as council chiefs aim to develop a strategy for the sector.
District leaders have agreed to set aside the funding to help develop the strategy and employ a dedicated officer.
The main purpose of the three-year post is to lead on the development of the strategy and action plan and help to enhance the Forest’s cultural offering and enable the cultural and creative sector to prosper.
The council’s Cabinet member for Thriving Communities Jackie Dale (Green, Pillowell) said the need for a strategy had emerged from three months of consultation with the sector.
“We are fortunate in the Forest of Dean to have a vibrant arts, culture and heritage sector,” she told the Cabinet.
“With council support, the sector could flourish and do even more to enhance our communities.
“We need an arts culture and heritage officer to help develop a strategy in partnership with the sector.
She said the strategy would link all aspects of the council plan and enhance its delivery in imaginative ways
“It would support our market towns’ regeneration strategy and form a crucial element of our biosphere proposal,” she said.
“It would help improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and communities.
“A thriving arts culture and heritage sector would enrich all of our lives.
“In three months of purposeful engagement with the sector, the need for a coherent arts culture and heritage strategy emerged.
“The output from the meetings and the enthusiasm to co-develop strategy was extraordinary.
“There was a clear finding that the sector wants and needs a strategy but has no capacity to deliver this for themselves.
“Although there is no statutory requirement for councils to support arts culture and heritage, they do so on a discretionary basis because they recognise the immense value of these services and infrastructure to their communities.
“When you invest in arts, culture and heritage, you build cohesive communities.”
She also said the Arts Council England said such a strategy could leverage more money into the sector
“Support breads success and garners further funding,” she said.
Cllr Johnathan Lane (Green, Tidenham) echoed the contribution of the arts and culture industry makes to the Forest of Dean’s economy.
“It’s really big and sometimes it does get acknowledged”, he said.
“Hopefully this can play a part in being one step along the journey of creating a more dynamic economy in the Forest of Dean.”
And Cllr Sid Phelps (Green, Lydbrook), who seconded the proposal, said it was fantastic.
“I’m absolutely delighted, the Forest of Dean as we know is a wonderful place for culture and heritage,” he said.
He thanked the chief finance officer for finding the money and Cllr Dale’s persistence.
“This will be more than a strategy. It will be a wonderful legacy for us to go forward.”
Work on the strategy is underway and they are hoping to get an officer in place by the end of the year.
