Police have issued an appeal to locate man with links to Newent in relation to offences against two women,.
Officers want to speak to 26-year-old Harry Kisby in relation to alleged offences against two women in October and November.
He is described as being 5ft 11ins in height, is of a slim build and has short brown hair.
Kisby also has links to the Tewkesbury area, including Walton Cardiff, and Newent.
Officers have been searching for Kisby and have been unable to locate him so far and they are now appealing for information from the public.
Anyone who has seen Kisby, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 103 of 16 November.
If you can see Kisby at the time of calling or have recently seen him, dial 999 instead and ask for police.
You can also provide information online by completing the following form and quoting the same reference number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
