The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Forest of Dean constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 21, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Forest of Dean were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,463 out of 2,950,711 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,637 out of 1,032,637 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 990 out of 634,737 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 396 out of 258,834 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 329 out of 173,209 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 328 out of 56,812 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 283 out of 182,535 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 276 out of 191,007 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 264 out of 105,383 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 179 out of 86,031 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.