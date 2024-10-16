MEMBERS OF HappyGoLucky Theatrical are set to head for the magical kingdom of Duloc for their latest production - Shrek the Musical which starts this weekend at the Royal British Legion in Sedbury.
The society, which was established in 2021, has had many successful past productions including The Addams Family, My Son Pinocchio and Santa Claus the Pantomime.
Their upcoming production, which opens on Friday is based upon the animated movie, follows the story of the unlikely, but loveable hero, Shrek (played by Nick Taylor) who returns home to find his swamp infested with a group of fairytale characters, who persuade him to go on a mission to Duloc in order to get it back.
On his way he runs into the talkative and forever energetic Donkey (Megan Evans). The two quickly become best friends and make the long journey to meet the egotistical Lord Farquaad (Jake Brice), who sends them on a quest to rescue the sassy redhead, Princess Fiona (Carla Brice) from her dragon-guarded tower so he can marry her.
Directed by the talented Michelle Brice, this fun-filled show is packed with catchy songs (musically Directed by Carla Brice), lively dance numbers (choreographed by Molly Reynolds) and brilliant set design led by Steve Brice. The wardrobe department led by Sue and Jasmine Dixon, has brought the magic of the characters to life.
The cast and crew members would like to thank everyone who has helped to bring this production to the stage including Tidenham Royal British Legion for their continued and on-going support.
Tickets are available behind the bar at Tidenham RBL or online at TicketSource, with evening performances on Friday and Saturday and matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.
The doors open for audience members 30 minutes prior to the start time. Shrek the Musical is the perfect entertainment for families of any age.