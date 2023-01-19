A CHARITY has installed brand new training facilities at a Lydney centre to aid the delivery of a practical skills programme for people with disabilities and autism.
The Camphill Village Trust, which supports people with disabilities and complex needs in communities across the country, is unveiling new facilities including a fully-equipped kitchen and bakery at Taurus Crafts this week.
The facilities will help level up Taurus’ Severnside Skills education programme, which gives trainees practical work experience of customer-facing operations in a supported environment.
The trainees also have the opportunity to complete certified vocational training courses to prepare them for the world of work.
The initiative launched last year, but staff say the “excellent” new facilities at Taurus for training in catering, retail, and hospitality will help them build the programme in 2023.
The charity say they believe “everyone has the potential to be a valuable member” of their team, and aim to “pioneer the way trainees can progress on their own professional pathways” through the programme.
Camphill Social Enterprise Manager Gideon Viljoen said: “These new facilities will help us build on the work we do to support people into employment.
“Only around 6 per cent of people with learning disabilities and autism are in paid work – we’re doing what we can to improve those numbers.”
Trainee Jim Margolis is currently taking part in a peer mentoring program, which provides participants with the opportunity to progress their skills, as well as gain confidence when applying for jobs within the industry.
Jim said: “I feel privileged to be apart of the first Severnside skills trainee co-hort.
“I’ve been in the hospitality industry for 20 years now and am looking forward to building on my existing skills, whilst helping others to do so along the way”.
Clare Bond, Vocational and learning Development manager at Camphill:“Supporting disabled people into work is a key part of our approach as an organisation.
“We want to help those we support have the same opportunities as everyone else.
“The training and education courses run by Severnside Skills, which are carefully tailored to each individual, can help make that happen.”
More information on Severnside Skills can be found at www.camphillvillagetrust.org.uk/skills.