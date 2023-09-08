THE Forest’s own community radio station Dean Radio marked its fifth year on air in August - and celebrated its approval to continue for another five.
The station, which is run by a team of locals from its base at the Miners Hall in Cinderford, celebrated its fifth birthday on August 24.
The team marked the occasion with a slice of specially made cake, baked by local baker Rachel Foster from ‘The Cake Maker’.
This year is also a double celebration, as Ofcom has just extended the station’s license for another five years.
Station director Mark Jones said: “Keeping the station up and running, with great specialist shows, great music, and hundreds of interviews with people across the Forest of Dean community, not to mention our presence at numerous shows and events, is a huge tribute to our volunteers and supporters.
“Many thanks to everyone and please keep up the great work.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our advertisers who help keep the station on air.
“With support from volunteers old and new, let’s hope we can keep serving the Forest of Dean with relevant, local community radio for many more years to come.”
Dean Radio describes itself as “a radio station by the people for the people broadcast from the Forest for the Forest”.
The station aims to bring the local community together by sharing stories, successes and events combined with “the very best” of great music and chat.
They aim to provide “something for everyone” from the best of the hits through the decades to the likes of reggae, brass, folk, blues, soft rock and acoustic, big band, electric and funk & soul in their specialist music shows.
The team “get the day started” with Daren and Les on Mondays and Tuesdays and Paddy on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and “wile away the rest of the day” with the best of Dean Radio Hits.
The Dean Magazine Show on Fridays between 6 and 8pm provides a round up of the latest news and events info from the Forest and surrounding areas, plus “lots of laughs” with live chat and music.
The weekend breakfast team keep listeners laughing on Saturdays and Sundays, and Brad’s Now that’s what I call radio kicks off Saturday nights from 6-8pm.
Locals can tune in at 95.7 & 105.6FM, live via the website, www.deanradio.co.uk, or any radio app.