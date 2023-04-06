Traffic on the A40 approaching Burford came to a crawl as two tractors caused extensive delays for over half an hour (6th April).
According to a tweet from local resident Mr Kyrle, the tractors failed to pull over at multiple opportunities, resulting in miles of traffic being held up. The situation has raised concerns about the potential for accidents due to frustrated drivers and reduced road safety.
Rule 169 of the UK Highway Code states: “Do not hold up a long queue of traffic, especially if you are driving a large or slow-moving vehicle. Check your mirrors frequently, and if necessary, pull in where it is safe and let traffic pass.”
Annoyed road users claimed the tractor drivers did not adhere to the code, leading to the traffic congestion and heightened risk.
The incident has sparked conversation around adherence to the Highway Code and ensuring that all road users demonstrate consideration and cooperation to maintain smooth traffic flow.