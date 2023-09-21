The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.9% over the last year – the highest in the South West.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in July was £321,315, Land Registry figures show – a 1.1% increase on June.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and the Forest of Dean was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean rose by £18,000 – putting the area top among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in West Devon lost 3.1% of their value, giving an average price of £312,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £253,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £70,000 more than in July 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £357,000 on average in July – 41.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in the Forest of Dean in July – they increased 1.2%, to £224,403 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.2%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 1.1% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £428,568 average
- Semi-detached: up 1% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £274,355 average
- Flats: up 0.4% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £135,247 average
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 0.7% less than the average price in the South West (£324,000) in July for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £482,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£223,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in July
- The Forest of Dean: £321,315
- The South West: £323,713
- UK: £289,824
Annual change to July
- The Forest of Dean: +5.9%
- The South West: -1%
- UK: +0.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- The Forest of Dean: +5.9%
- West Devon: -3.1%