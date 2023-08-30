The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 10pm August 29 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Forest Gate;, junction with A4136 to Lea;, junction with Church Road - carriageway closure for horticulture works, diversion for light traffic via A4136, B4224 and vice versa, diversion for HGV's via A417, M50 and vice versa.
• M5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for electrical works, diversion via leaving M5 at, junction 12 and re-joining immediately northbound.
• M5, from 7pm August 30 to 11.59pm August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip road - lane closure for Gloucestershire Council works.
• M5, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to 13 lane closure for structure inspection.
• M48, from 10pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for horticulture works, diversion via M48, exit, junction 2, turn to join M48 eastbound.
• M48, from 10pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 exit slip road closure for horticulture works, diversion via M48, exit, junction 2, turn to join M48 eastbound to junction 1.
• A40, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for drainage.
• M48, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.