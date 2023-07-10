The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another four will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions jct two entry and exit slip roads, lane closures with closure of slip roads for resurfacing works on part A417 by Gloucestershire County Council.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M48, from 9pm April 27 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm July 12 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm July 12 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M5, from 9.30am July 14 to 3.30pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip, lane closure for grass cutting.
• A40, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 26, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A40 both directions between Dursley Cross and Huntley (B4216) carriageway closures for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B4224, A4136, A4151 and A48, HGV diversion via A40, A449, M50 and A417.
• M4, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M5, from 9pm July 19 to 5am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.