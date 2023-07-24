The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another six will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 26, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A40 both directions between Dursley Cross and Huntley (B4216) carriageway closures for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B4224, A4136, A4151 and A48, HGV diversion via A40, A449, M50 and A417.
• M4, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M48, from 9pm April 27 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 7.30pm July 28 to 6am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A40, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, from M5, junction 8 to junction 2, carriageway closure for drainage works.
• A449, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions jct two to jct four, carriageway closure for structure inspections.
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to midnight, August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct four, carriageway closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.