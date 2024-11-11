The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M5, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 Michaelwood Services entry and exit slip roads closed and lane closures for inspections.
• A40, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Churcham traffic signals for carriageway surveys.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 6am November 11 to 6pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by LAST MILE ELECTRICITY LIMITED.
• A40, from 7pm November 11 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M5, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12, lane closure for electrical works.
• M50, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights installed by BT.
• M50, from 9am November 25 to 7pm November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.