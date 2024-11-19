The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 6am November 11 to 6pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by LAST MILE ELECTRICITY LIMITED.
• A40, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Churcham traffic signals for carriageway surveys.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights installed by BT.
• M4, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M4, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 9pm November 23 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M50, from 9am November 25 to 7pm November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M5, from 9pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11A to junction 12, lane closure for Electrical works.
• A40, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Churcham, two-way traffic lights for Severn Trent Water works.
• M4, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.