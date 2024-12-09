The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm December 9 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M50, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• A449, from 9pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 3, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M4, from 9pm December 13 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M5, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip closure including A38 dedicated M5 northbound, slip, for local authority works, diversion for southbound, exit slip via, M5 southbound to junction 13 and return, diversion for southbound, entry slip via M5 northbound to junction 11A and return, diversion for A38 dedicated slip via, junction 12 interchange.
• A40, from 10pm December 16 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Huntley to Lea, junction - carriageway closure for maintenance works. Light vehicles diverted via Bradley Ct Rd and A4136. HGVs diverted via A40, A417, M50 and A449 to re-join A40.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.