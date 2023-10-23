The Forest of Dean's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7am October 17 to 5pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8am October 23 to 4pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood, 2-way traffic signals for Severn Trent Water works.
• A40, from midnight, October 30 to 11.59pm November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Churcham used as a diversion for Gigaclear closure of Bulley Lane.
• A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct one to M5 jct eight, lane and carriageway closures for white lining/road markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.