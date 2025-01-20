The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 16 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Lea Line, traffic lights for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights installed by BT.
• M5, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M5, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 - lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1, entry and exit slip road closure and traffic signals for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M48, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• M50, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
• M4, from 9pm January 31 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 1 exit slip carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, junction 16 and return M4 westbound.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to Huntley, traffic lights with convoy for sign works.
• A40, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights for sign works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.