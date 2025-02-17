The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8am February 17 to 6pm February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Forest Gate (A436) to Lea Lines (B4224) - carriageway closed for survey works, westbound, diversion for light traffic via A4136, B4224. Eastbound, in reverse, westbound, diversion for heavy traffic via A417, M50, A449, A40. Eastbound, in reverse.
• A449, from 9am February 17 to 3.30pm February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction A449 to junction A417, diversion route for off-network event.
• A40, from 6pm February 17 to 6am February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to Hopeswood Park. Multiple 2-way signals set-ups for survey works.
• A40, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over to Highnam lane closure for horticulture.
• M50, from 9pm February 17 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 10pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for structural maintenance, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• A40, from 10pm February 18 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham, traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• A449, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• A40, from 9pm February 24 to 6am March 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• A40, from 9am to 3pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Churcham, two-way traffic lights for National Grid works.
• M50, from 9am March 3 to 6pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.