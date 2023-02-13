The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7am February 9 to 6pm February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 west of Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 9pm January 3 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from midnight, February 13 to 11.59pm February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 at Church Road, traffic lights for landslide repairs works.
• M50, from 6am February 13 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, IPV closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over to Highnam lane closures for street lighting, Access to Over Farm and Horseshoe Drive from westbound, carriageway closed 13/2-15/2, 16/2-17/2. Diversion westbound to Highnam Rbt and return, Right turn for Linton Farm closed 16/2 diversion via Over Rbt.
• M4, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for BT works.
• M50, from 10pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• M5, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 13 to 14 lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M48, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via M48 westbound, exit, junction 2, return M48 eastbound.
• M4, from 10pm February 21 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 6am February 24 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for emergency landslide works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.