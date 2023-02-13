• A40, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over to Highnam lane closures for street lighting, Access to Over Farm and Horseshoe Drive from westbound, carriageway closed 13/2-15/2, 16/2-17/2. Diversion westbound to Highnam Rbt and return, Right turn for Linton Farm closed 16/2 diversion via Over Rbt.