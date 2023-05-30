The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing waits of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works prior to POW Bridge, diversion for light traffic via M48 Severn Bridge, diversion for high sided vehicles via A40, M50, M5.
• M4, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent works prior to POW Bridge, diversion for light traffic via M48 Severn Bridge, diversion for high sided vehicles via A40, M50, M5.
• A40, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Huntley multiway traffic lights for surveys.
• M5, from 9pm June 7 to 5.59am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, Gloucester Services closed for road markings renewal.
• A40, from 7am June 12 to 5pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for landslide works.
• M4, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.