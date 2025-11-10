The Forest of Dean's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - lane closures for South Wales Trunk Road Agent.
• M4, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm November 14 to 8pm November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M50, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm November 19 to 2.30am November 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound, junction 2 exit and entry slip roads, 7.5T weight limit suspended with traffic light control.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.