The Forest of Dean's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M5, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to 13 lane closure for technology works.
• A40, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Virgin Media works.
• M4, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.