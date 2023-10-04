THE Mother of all Shows is heading for Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre this month, starring EastEnders and Waterloo Road actress Laurie Brett.
Mum’s The Word takes a humorous look at the trials and tribulations of motherhood – all the stuff nobody tells you about parenthood until it’s too late.
Th show has just started a UK tour, and also stars Sarita Plowman and Poppy Tierney. Laurie, right, who played Jane Beale in more than 1,000 episodes of EastEnders, has recently taken over the role from fellow soap star Cheryl Ferguson.
And whether it’s leaving the house without your bra, crying in the supermarket aisles for no reason, or secretly thinking you had given birth to ET, you won’t feel alone when listening to these women portray the “beauty” of bringing new life into the world…or forgetting where they left it.
Critics have applauded an “uplifting, honest show navigating motherhood and the drama life throws at you”, because creating life and raising a good human Isn’t enough without the occasional bump along the way.
If you’re a mum-to-be, about to have your first grandchild or even the cat’s mother in need of a witty romp through the trials of parental life, or men who simply want to know what women want, take your seats!
Reviews have praised it as “Hysterically Funny” and “Thoroughly Enjoyable”. Mum’s the Word is at Monmouth Savoy on Tuesday, October 17, at 7.30pm. Tickets £26 are available at the Savoy box office or online via monmouth-savoy.co.uk