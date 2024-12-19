We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

Before the internet, before iPhones, before Facebook likes, endless retweets, selfies, reality shows, the cult of celebrity, and safe places, there was the 1980s.It was a time of BMXs, hair gel, ski jackets, Sony Walkmans, Pac-Man, Fraggle Rock, ET, Cabbage Patch Dolls, Shell Suits, Marty McFly, ZX Spectrums, VHS and Betamax, fluorescent socks, and, of course, Rubik cubes. It’s a time when Mardy FC was crowned Division Two champions. Here’s an old photo of them for your viewing pleasure. It’s less Duran Duran and more Auf Wiedersehen Pet but the vibe is definitely the designer decade!Pictured are M.Skinner, J. Dunstan, G.S. Davies, H. Vaughan, G. Hicks, G. Mylum, M. Brimble, R. Wedlock, M. Powell, S. Stephens, B. Bates, S. Wilks, and S. Cantle. ( Pic supplied )

When the rains fall, the levy breaks, and you can't make your way down the street without a boat, there's no point in getting all hot and bothered about it, as these casual gents posing in Monmouth's St Thomas' Square during the flood of 1889 poignantly prove. So the next time things get a little elemental, why not take advantage of the situation to stand proudly erect in a boat or perch languidly on an iconic monument for posterity? Gentlemen, we salute you! ( Pic supplied )