The Rising Sun at Woodcroft reopens after 10-year community campaign
A VILLAGE pub was officially re-opened on Saturday (October 29) after a 10-year community campaign.
Locals got organised to save the Rising Sun at Woodcroft when there were plans to convert it into apartments.
They raised hundreds of thousands of pounds with nearly 250 individuals and groups of friends buying shares in the pub on Coleford Road.
The campaign was also supported by Forest MP Mark Harper who joined dozens of local people for the official opening.
The ribbon was cut by the Chair of the Save Our Sun committee, Dr Michelle Hayes who is a GP at Yorkley.
Dr Hayes said the successful outcome was down to people working together.
She said: ”We do have to thank the government for the Community Ownership Fund grant that helped get us over the line and got us our wonderful community pub.
“A big thank you to all the local businesses who supported us generously, giving us bathrooms, kitchens, marquees, discounts on furnishings. It’s been absolutely wonderful.
“We’ve had about 100 volunteers. Everything painted has been done by volunteers. You are just absolutely amazing.
“I want to thank my wonderful committee who have been at this for 10 years to make this a reality and thank the community at large.
‘‘We could not have done it without your support and I’m sure you’ll keep on supporting what is going to be a fantastic community hub where everybody is welcome.”
Mr Harper said: “It’s really good when you are a local MP and you’ve been working with a group to get something done and you come and see the finished product and the community is so very pleased with it. It’s a fantastic day for Woodcroft.”
The pub is managed by Michelle Lewis and Nick Whitehead who previously worked in Liverpool.
The pub opened a fortnight ago for a “soft launch” and is currently serving drinks only until the kitchen is completed later this month.
As well as a traditional pub, the plan is to make the Rising Sun a community hub offering a place for local people and groups to meet.
