THERE was a day of celebration as Myra Byett marked 40 years of running the Nag’s Head pub in Yorkley.
Mrs Byett had previously been a barmaid at another pub and took over the Nags when it became available in 1983.
There was a day of music and a visit from a pizza van as the community marked Mrs Byett’s ruby anniversary behind the bar.
She said that when she took on the pub it was “the hub of the village”.
“It was a proper Forest pub where you had your skittles, darts, quoits, crib – all the games going on and football teams and cricket teams coming in.
“I’ve got lots of good memories of the characters over the years.”
She was 26 when she took on the pub.
The pub is owned by Admiral Inns and the running of it is a real family affair with Mrs Byett getting help from sister Sue, daughters Rachel and Sarah and son Robert.
She said things are more difficult now with more people staying at home and the general cost of living – but she has no intention of pulling her last pint just yet.