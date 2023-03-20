As it became obvious that Queen Elizabeth was dying, her ministers urged her to name her successor, but she would not do so officially. Nevertheless, it was clear that James was the next Protestant heir, and Elizabeth’s chief minister Robert Cecil had him proclaimed King in London on the day of her death. James made his way to London, and his wife and children followed some three weeks later. As soon as his father became King of England, Prince Henry became Duke of Cornwall, the traditional title of the heir to the English throne, and shortly afterwards became a Knight of the Garter. He was now set up in a household attached to the English court and continued with an education and training appropriate for a prince – military and naval studies alongside sports, hunting and courtly skills such as dancing.