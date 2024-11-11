LAST year more than 200 people packed Lydney Town Hall to see their local heroes presented with a community award handed out by our sister paper The Forester
The team at The Forester handed over these prestigious trophies to fundraisers, sports coaches, inspirational young people and those who had dedicated their lives to making our communities better places in which to live
This year they’re going to be doing it all again - this time with the added twist that they’ll be celebrating a very special birthday as The Forester celebrates its 150th year of bringing the best in local news to the communities of the Forest of Dean.
To mark this anniversary, this year we’re taking the show on the road to the Miners’ Hall in Cinderford where the awards will be presented at a gala night on Friday, December 6.
So now it’s over you! We’d love to hear about your local heroes, people who make life that bit easier or make your community even more special.
Our awards fall into in eight categories and will be judged by a special team chaired by Liz Davies, Tindle Newspapers’ regional editor and Heather Wood, sales manager at The Forester
Over the coming weeks we’re asking you to tell us about the people who really make a difference in your lives - it could be the neighbour who does your shopping, the coach who trains your local football team, the young person who cuts off their hair for charity, the business which goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service or the nurse who calls by every week to check you’re ok.
They all make our community the very special place it is and deserve a big Thank You!
Our awards fall into the following categories:
The Community Hero Award
The Young Hero Award
The Business Hero Award
The Group Hero Award
The Sporting Hero Award
The Uniformed Hero Award
The Hero in Care Award
The NHS Hero Award
The Inspiration in Education Award
The Good Neighbour Award
The Environment Award
You can nominate your unsung local heroes by filling in the form printed in the Forester every week and sending it to Forester Local Hero Awards, Tindle Newspapers, 116-118 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, Wales, NP25 3EQ or by sending details of your heroes to us by email at [email protected] marking your email Forest Heroes.
We can’t wait to hear more about your unsung local heroes!