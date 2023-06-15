ARMED police conducted a raid of a property on the edge of the Forest last week in which a large amount of cash and a number of guns were seized.
Three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, but have since been released on bail.
Locals reported seeing a large police presence along with Forest of Dean District Council Street Wardens at an address in Minsterworth, thought to be Chaxhill Villas near Walmore Hill Primary School, last Tuesday, May 30.
And officers confirmed that with assistance from an armed unit, they conducted a search of a property and found “a large quantity of money”.
Three people were arrested in connection with money laundering but have been released pending further investigation.
It came after after number of firearms were recovered at the property earlier in the day in connection with a breach of licensing conditions.
Locals said they noticed Forest of Dean District Council Street Wardens arrive at the property at around 10am and were there all day, before police arrived early evening.
They said an armed response unit then arrived at around 11.30pm and stayed there overnight.
Forest of Dean District Council declined to comment on the Street Wardens’ involvement, as the police investigation is ongoing.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: “Gloucestershire Constabulary executed a warrant at a property in Minsterworth on Tuesday 30 May.
“Officers conducted a search of the address and found a large quantity of money.
“Three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.
“They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
“Armed officers also supported the operation.
“A number of firearms were recovered from the address earlier in the day in connection with a breach of licensing conditions.”