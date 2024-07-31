A THREE TIME netball Superleague champion has been appointed as the University of Gloucestershire’s new Head of Netball.
Asha Francis, a former England and Singapore international player, will lead on all aspects of the University’s netball programme, and hopes to ensure high standards are delivered for students.
Asha said: “I’m really looking forward to a fresh opportunity in a different context to bring my knowledge to a new space and to continue to develop my coaching craft.
“I’m also really excited to develop ways to continue to build on and strengthen the great work that Shaunagh Craig started last season. Bring on the BUCS season!”
Matt Tansley, Director of Sport and Physical Wellbeing, said: “We are absolutely delighted Asha has decided to join UoG. Asha is an outstanding coach and her track record speaks for itself.
“It shows great faith and trust in our approach to sport at the institution, as well as our ambition and our commitment to ensuring students get the very best experience.
“I can think of no one better to help build on the great work of our previous coaching team and keep driving netball forward at our university.”
Asha has had a glittering career in the sport. Before her appointment, she was a member of Team Bath that won the inaugural Superleague title in 2006, and then won the title again in 2010 and, as captain, in 2013.
She gained coaching experience, including as assistant coach in Singapore at Superleague club Mannas and as General Manager of the Sport Ready Netball Academy.
After returning to the UK in 2021, Asha was appointed Technical Coach at Team Bath, where she also delivered coaching workshops across the South West, and was promoted to Head Coach at Team Bath in 2022.
Asha will assist the University which currently offers netball scholarships and has three teams playing in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) league.
It also has a partnership with Hucclecote Netball Club, which provides students with opportunities to compete in the National Premier League, regional and county level, and gain officiating or coaching experience.