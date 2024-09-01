THERE were thrills and spills galore, as nearly 50 crews headed downriver in the annual Monmouth Raft race.
The Titanic got stuck on the rocks as the iceberg successfully shot the rapids and whizzed by, while many rafters ended up in the drink.
Assorted fishing trawlers, space age cars, Minions, pirates, Jammy Dodgers, Waggon Wheels and South Pacific warriors complete with Easter Island statue were among the fleet racing from the rowing club to Whitebrook.
But not all made it, the latter coming to grief within 200 yards of the start!
Our video gallery reveals how the rafts fared with the rocks and rapids in the Monmouth Rotary-organised event in aid of St David’s Hospice.