A THUG who threw missiles at police officers during a violent riot in Bristol has avoided jail, reports JONATHAN COLES of SWNS.
Andrew Heath, 51, from Caldicot was a "main offender" in a group which caused chaos in Castle Park and on Bristol Bridge in August, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Avon and Somerset Police said he threw missiles towards officers during the large-scale disorder and violence at an anti-immigration protest on August 3, 2024.
But despite being jailed for two years after he admitted violent disorder, the sentence was suspended for 18 months.
Another man was also jailed for his part in the riots – which took place in several cities and towns nationwide in the wake of the mass stabbing in Southport on July 29.
Ebrim Jadama, of no fixed address, also admitted violent disorder for his part in the incident and was jailed for 20 months.
The court was told the 20-year-old ignored police requests to leave the area, with a judge saying he was "pumped up, aggressive and spoiling for a fight".
"You got caught up in Castle Park and, however provoked, had no defence or excuse," Judge Burgess said.
"You were one of those using physical violence. And shouting 'who wants it' from the start."
Det Chf Insp Tom Herbert, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Both these men contributed significantly to the ugly scenes of violent disorder we saw in Bristol that evening.
"Their behaviour needlessly put officers and members of the public at risk and they have now rightly been punished.
"More than 40 people have now been sentenced for their part in the disorder with custodial sentences totalling more than 50 years having been handed down.
"This shows clearly that the sort of behaviour those individuals demonstrated on that day will not be tolerated."