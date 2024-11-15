PLANS to transform a former quarry site in the Forest of Dean into a marine engineering facility have been approved by Forest of Dean District Council.
The development, led by ocean technology company DEEP, will take place at the former National Diving and Activity Centre at Day House Quarry, near Tidenham.
DEEP aims to develop technologies that will enable a “permanent human presence” at depths of over 650 feet beneath the ocean by 2027. Currently, researchers and deep-sea workers can only spend limited time at such depths due to technological constraints.
The quarry will serve as a key testing site for these technologies, marking a significant step forward in ocean exploration.
The plans include constructing a modern marine engineering facility with research spaces, offices, warehousing, medical and manufacturing facilities, and staff accommodation.
The project will add 31,000 square metres of floorspace to the site, with individual buildings capped at 9,000 square metres and a maximum height of three storeys. Improvements to site access will include a new junction off the A48 and enhanced visibility measures.
Chris Potts, senior director at Saddles, who has worked with DEEP for over three years, highlighted the importance of the project describing it as: "a renaissance in ocean exploration.”
Local councillors have voiced strong support, citing potential economic benefits for the area. Jonathan Lane, ward councillor for Tidenham, pointed to the job opportunities it could create and the enthusiasm from local residents: “This isn’t just about jobs now – it’s about inspiring future generations,” said Cllr Lane, adding that several local headteachers had already expressed interest in the project.
Cllr Lane was also confident the company would protect the natural environment during the development.
The project was approved unanimously by the planning committee, with work set to begin once final planning approval is secured for the site’s design and layout. With the backing of both the local community and the council, the new facility is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing ocean exploration and marine technology.
It is expected to bring long-term benefits to Gloucestershire’s research community and contribute to global scientific breakthroughs in ocean science.