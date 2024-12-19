NHS Gloucestershire and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West have reminded residents of ways to avoid common winter bugs over Christmas.
The key points raised included getting vaccinated, remember to wash your hands frequently, use antibiotics appropriately, and if you get sick - avoid social events.
Dr Rupa Joshi, Deputy Medical Director for NHS England South West, said: “As we prepare to see loved ones this Christmas, it’s important to keep warm this winter if you can.
“Winter bugs are circulating, so good hand hygiene is essential. If you think you are unwell or at risk of spreading bugs to a loved one, avoid close contact with others, especially if they are vulnerable.”
More advice is available on the NHS website.