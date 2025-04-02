Toney’s Chocolonely has recalled certain batches of three chocolate bars due to the potential presence of small stones in the product.
The popular brand said the chance of any individual product being affected is low and they have decided to take this step to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Toney’s Chocolonely consumers.
The recalls are: Dark Almond Sea Salt 180g Lot codes 164078, 162633, 162614, PL162614, 163061 Everything bar, 180g Lot codes 4331, 4332, 4333.
In some of the bars with these lot codes small stones between 6 and 13mm in size can be there and this could potentially cause a choking hazard and risk of injury to the mouth.
This recall only affects these specific products and lot codes.
The manufactures said if you have a bar with the impacted lot numbers don’t eat the chocolate and either return the product to the store where you brought it from for a refund or replacement.