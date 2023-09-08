But Cllr Groucutt said there is also an “urgent need” for additional places across Caldicot and the cabinet’s plan was to spend the £439,286 that is already available at the Castle Park Primary in the town, to refurbish two classrooms and add a lift at the council maintained school, while the Church in Wales School in Portskewett would receive £1.1 million over the coming years from two other housing developments.