If you are a member of a group or organisation in Monmouth it is highly likely that you will have come across the Monmouth Town Council Grant Scheme that is in place to provide funds for projects that benefit Monmouth and its residents.
The Town Council has over £16,500 for the second round of grants for 2023-24 which can be used to support a number of specific projects or the running costs of groups and charities.
Furthermore, the application process is now open!
They welcome all applications for funds before the deadline which is November 3.
All applications will be considered and discussed at the People and Places Committee meeting on 13th November 2023.
If you are interested in making an application or require further information, please contact Monmouth Town Council on 01600 732722 or on [email protected].
The application form and the new Community Grants Policy are also available on the Town Council’s website www.monmouth.gov.uk