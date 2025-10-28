QUESTIONS about the need for the gateway to the Forest of Dean, or Chepstow Bypass, could be raised again following traffic chaos on Friday, October 24.
Chepstow was brought to a standstill as a heavy goods vehicle had broken down on the Highbeech roundabout, while another tried to pass it and got stuck.
Reports surfaced on community groups via social media at around 9.30am that traffic was building heavily around the roundabout and down Pwyllmeyric Hill due to the situation.
Gwent Police received a report of a broken down heavy goods vehicle on the roundabout, at around 9.50am, and officers were sent out to deal with traffic management and await recovery of the lorries.
At around 12.10pm, the roundabout was cleared, however queues remained heavy with backed up traffic eventually able to move.
The news comes following the announcement that the M48 Severn Bridge weight restrictions will be lifted while longer term options are explored by National Highways. Since the restriction has been in place, concerns about Chepstow’s infrastructure were raised further.
Councillor Nick Evans, Conservative Ward member for Tidenham and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire, has long been vocal on the necessity for a Chepstow bypass, which he called a gateway to the Forest of Dean. He has previously explained that the councils and governments know what will solve the problem, but they “kick the can down the road.”
Cllr Nick Evans said: “With the potential long term closure of the Old Wye Bridge, it looks like the chickens are coming home to roost for Chepstow’s congestion problem. The disruption this morning demonstrates how fragile our infrastructure is. While both the Welsh and English authorities are burying their heads in the sand, people in the South Forest and Monmouthshire are left to suffer from their inaction.”
Residents also expressed their frustration at the ongoing traffic problems in the area, with one local resident dubbing it “just the usual Chepstow chaos”.
Highbeech roundabout has previously been involved with many traffic delays. Earlier this year, traffic was gridlocked due to unauthorised temporary traffic lights, near the Two Rivers at Chepstow pub, as contractors were trimming down hedges and bushes.
The answer to the congestion and other traffic problems could rest with the previously debated Chepstow bypass. Last year, Natasha Asghar, MS for South East Wales, expressed her opinion about the bypass, claiming it would benefit both sides of the border.
Nastasha Asghar said: “The bypass is absolutely essential when it comes to removing congestion, and it will allow people to cut down their commuting time.
“There is widespread support for a bypass, not only here in Wales but across the border, where motorists are often stuck in traffic jams leaving the Forest of Dean. People living in areas such as Lydney, Sedbury and Alvington can all see the benefits of a Chepstow bypass.”
The Conservatives’ motion for the bypass was voted down in the Welsh Senedd in June 2024, but incidents like this spark new debates.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.