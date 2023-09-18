Trenchard Street is scheduled for a temporary closure starting from 19th September. The closure, expected to last for two days, is being undertaken by Balfour Beatty Living Places for essential footpath resurfacing works.
During this period, access to Trenchard Street will be limited to residents only. For those accustomed to using this route, worry not. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted locally to ensure minimal disruption.
Residents are urged to plan their commutes accordingly and cooperate with the ongoing works for a smoother and safer footpath experience.