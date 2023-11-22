A TRIBUTE concert is being held this week in memory of well-known Forest musician Pete Fensom, who sadly passed away in September.
Pete, who lived in Pillowell for most of his life, was a popular figure on the Forest pub circuit and played in several bands on the London rock scene in the 70s.
Through the years he was also a recognisable figure at Forest open mic nights, before severe health issues sadly forced him into retirement.
He died peacefully in Welland, Worcestershire on September 23 and is survived by his daughter Erika and three grandchildren.
The tribute concert is being held at The Miners Arms in Whitecroft this Friday (November 24).
In his heyday, Pete “rubbed shoulders with the famous”, his family said, playing with Long John Baldry in The Alex Korner Blues Band and Jethro Tull’s Mick Abrahams in Blodwyn Pig.
His friend Paul Rosser said: “In those days he became quite famous himself on the London scene, and also made his own album.
“Then when he moved up to Pillowell he became quite integrated in the community here and played solo in the pubs, just him and his guitar, although he was a bass player, and he went on to play in quite a few bands in the Forest.
“I met Pete about 15 years ago and through playing open mics in the Miners, we formed a roots country band called The Dixons of Dock Green.
“Quite a few people played with us but the main part of the band was just me and Pete, before his health went downhill.
“What amazed people and what impressed people so much was his voice - (local singer songwriter) Bob Smith always used to compliment him on his voice. He had such a sweet melodic voice and and a style of his own.”
Another of Pete’s former band mates, singer Mike Connelly from Lydney, also paid tribute to his musical abilities.
Mike was in a band with Pete called No Sympathy in the mid-90s, their highlight being a performance at a Palace Guards Ball at Buckiningham Palace in 1996.
“We all felt that Pete was an integral part of the band and the most complete and dependable bass player I’ve ever played with,” Mike said.
No Sympathy drummer and longtime friend Gordon Elsmore said: “Pete was so laid back, he was the first person I’d met who had been a professional musician and had toured.
"He had great insight how bands and and people in bands worked. He made me realise that it was okay to have my own style and didn’t have I mean to fit in with what everyone else was doing.”
The concert at the Miners on November 24 is free entry and kicks off at 7pm.
It features an eclectic line up of local musicians, all of whom knew Pete, including The Gordon Wood Duo, Angela’s Rewired, The Onika Venus Band, The Baldwin Brothers, Still Willing, and as a one-off, ‘Chilli Peter’s Tribute Band’, featuring Paul, Bob Smith, Charlie Kyte, Stuart Earle, and drummer Steven Jones.