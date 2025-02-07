THE death of a a 62-year-old man in a house fire is being treated as 'unexplained’, say police.
Haydn ‘Mogy’ Morgan was found dead by emergency crews after a blaze engulfed his Bluebell Drive ground floor flat in Chepstow shortly before midday on Wednesday, January 29.
Hundreds of tributes have been posted on social media to Hadyn, who drank in the Two Brewers and worked for years on the Severn Crossing
One said: "RIP Mogy, you will be missed dear friend," while others added "legend and a gentleman" and "absolutely heart-breaking".
In a family statement, brother Andrew Morgan said: "Haydn William Morgan, known to everyone as Mogy, 05/02/1961 of Bluebell Drive, formally a Sedbury boy, lost his life to a fire in his flat on January 29.
"Mogy was the beloved brother of Andrew, John, Kieth and Kim.
"Everyone knew Mogy, and he was best known as the owner of Gypsie, his dog.
"He was such a loving man and would say hello to everyone when passing them in the street.
"He was quietly spoken with a heart of gold – and he was always up for a laugh, he loved his wigs and silly hats.
"Mogy was loved by so many but had such a very special bond with Denise, who always looked out for him for many years.
"The family would like to thank Gwent Police, the fire service and the other emergency services who attended."
A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 11.53am on 29th January, SWFRS was called to an address in Chepstow where a first-floor flat was on fire.
"Four breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets, one safety jet, two triple extension ladders and a thermal imaging camera were deployed, alongside positive pressure ventilation for smoke clearance."
A Gwent Police spokesperson confirmed: "A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained."