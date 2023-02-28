These have included messages from:- Edward Harley OBE, the Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire, The Dowager Countess of Darnley JP, the former Lord Lieutenant of Herefordshire, Jesse Norman MP, Lady Lisvane, the former High Sheriff and Lord Lisvane DL, Paul West QPM DL, former Chief Constable of West Mercia, Sebastian Bowen, Chairman of the Herefordshire Council, Ed O’Driscoll, Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Rev Sean Semple and all at St Mary’s Church, Anthea McIntyre CBE, Frank Myers MBE, Des Auld, Gwyneth and Mark Gill, Elspeth Sims, Ann and Helen Jones, Truffles Delicatessen staff, Sarah Robson and Ross-on-Wye Town Council staff, Jim Loftus and all at Ross Juniors FC, All of the Governors at Walford Nursery and Primary School.