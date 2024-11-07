An AWARD-winning Gloucestershire HR consultancy added two new members to strengthen its team and build on a highly successful year.
HR Star, based in Cheltenham, welcomed Polly Reed and Abi Bilton, who joined as People Administrator and People Advisor respectively.
The new additions follow this year’s appointments of a Strategic Partner, Senior People and Culture Advisor, Operations Manager and HR Business Partner. During this time, it also received certification as a B Corporation, after successfully meeting rigorous social and environmental standards.
Managing Director of HR Star, Kelly Tucker said: “Bringing new talent into the HR Star team is a testament to our dynamic and purposeful journey as a company. This year has been a landmark for us – not only with our growth in numbers but with our certification as a B Corporation, deepening our commitment to impactful and people-centred work.
“Additionally, being nationally recognised for our approach to HR is an honour that reflects the dedication our team brings to reshaping workplace experiences. As we focus on employee engagement, wellbeing, and diversity, I’m incredibly proud of how we’re creating meaningful and positive change for the businesses we work with.”
The news comes after The Forester reported that Kelly Tucker won ‘Best Businesswoman in Business Services’ at The Best Business Women Awards 2024.