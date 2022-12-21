STAFF at Two Rivers Housing have come together this Christmas to support families and children in the Forest of Dean.
The Two Rivers Housing team collected a variety of toys, books, and games for the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal, which will help ensure disadvantaged children across the district receive a gift this Christmas.
The team donated a bundle of goodies both online and through a collection at its Rivers Meet office in Newent, to ensure gifts could be delivered to those most in need over the festive period.
The cost-of-living crisis will see many more families in need of support this year and leave many parents struggling to buy gifts.
The team was determined to help make a real difference and alongside the Christmas presents, is also collected donations for the local foodbank to help families celebrate Christmas together.
Major Vivienne Prescott from the Salvation Army at Broadwell collected the gifts from its Rivers Meet offices in Newent and to spoke with colleagues about their work in the community.
Thanking the team for their efforts, she said: “I am delighted to see everyone at Two Rivers Housing helping us make a difference to people’s lives in the community again this year.
“We are extremely grateful for all the donations and well wishes from the team and look forward to sharing their wonderful donations with children and families this Christmas.”
Garry King, chief executive at Two Rivers Housing, said: “We are really pleased to be working with the Salvation Army to help support our local communities again this Christmas.
“The last two years have been especially tough on the most vulnerable in our community and this is a great opportunity for us to spread some Christmas joy.
‘‘I would like to thank everyone at Two Rivers Housing for showing great generosity and kindness.”
You can donate to the Salvation Army Christmas present appeal or find out other ways to get involved, by contacting your local branch or by visiting www.salvationarmy.org.uk