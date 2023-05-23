THE long-serving chief of Two Rivers Housing has announced he is stepping down from his role after more than 20 years.
Garry King, who has served as CEO of the local housing association since its inception in 2003, will stay in the role until the beginning of next year.
Mr King has overseen significant expansion of the Newent-based association, which provides housing for more than 4,000 families in the Forest and surrounding areas, over the last 20 years, in a career in the social housing sector spanings 36 years in total.
Chair of the Two Rivers Board Yvonne Leishman says they are “incredibly grateful” for everything he has achieved in his time with the organisation.
Two Rivers says Mr KIng was “instrumental” in the Large Scale Voluntary Transfer of more than 3,600 homes from the Forest of Dean District Council to the newly-formed Forest of Dean Housing in 2003.
Since then, the Group has gone “from strength to strength“ and has maintained the top regulatory ratings of G1/V1 from the Regulator of Social Housing for the last 19 years.
In 2006, Forest of Dean Housing became Two Rivers Housing, which saw a £50m investment in its homes and was the beginning of the expansion of the Two Rivers Housing community.
Under Mr KIng’s leadership, the group has grown significantly, developing its own internal repairs company Centigen in 2013, which includes the estate agency TwoCan, specialising in selling Shared Ownership homes.
It has also expanded its in-house development team, which has been the driving force behind delivering the Group’s ambition to build 1,000 new affordable homes by 2028 – a target which it is “well on its way” to achieving.
On Garry’s decision to step down as Chief Executive, Ms Leishman commented: “Garry has been at the heart of our organisation from the very beginning, and we are incredibly grateful for everything he has done and achieved during this time. His leadership over the last 20 years, has seen the Group go from strength to strength and he has built an organisation that has remained focussed on delivering for its tenants and improving the availability of affordable housing in our communities.
“He is leaving us in a great position to continue the work he started in 2003 and, as we enter a new chapter in the history of our organisation, we are well placed to continue to ensure that families across Gloucestershire and the surrounding area have warm, safe, affordable homes.”
Mr King will remain as Chief Executive until January 2024.
The Board will begin the search for his replacement this month.