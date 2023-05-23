On Garry’s decision to step down as Chief Executive, Ms Leishman commented: “Garry has been at the heart of our organisation from the very beginning, and we are incredibly grateful for everything he has done and achieved during this time. His leadership over the last 20 years, has seen the Group go from strength to strength and he has built an organisation that has remained focussed on delivering for its tenants and improving the availability of affordable housing in our communities.